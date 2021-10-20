The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Banner J. Ingle, 42, of the 900 bock of Hickman Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashley M. Goins, 34, of the 3700 block of Winchester Drive was charged Monday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000.
• Amber Boswell, 33, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Chad N. Sizemore, 39, of homeless was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Two mailed packages containing items worth $250
were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 100 block of West 18th Street.
• Two televisions, a speaker, handmade jewerly, and a coffee maker worth $787 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Walnut Park Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jessica A. Dockery, 27, of Calhoun was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $1,000.
• Charles H. Hurst, 49, of Lewisport was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A motorcycle, tools and other items were reported stolen Monday from a storage unit at Sumo Storage, 3940 Kentucky 144.
• A burglary was reported Monday at A Place for Space, 3425 New Hartford Road. Items stolen were not listed on the report.
