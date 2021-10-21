The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry R. Baughn, 31, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and driving under the influence.
• Robert A. Bice, 48, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in legend drugs and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Kassi N. Goffinos, 31, no address listed, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• John R. Williams, 57, of the 1200 block of West 12th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Devin Peluso, 25, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• Ten framed pictures, lamps and a silverware set worth $6,350 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 3000 block of Hawthorn Drive.
• Various windows sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Belmont Drive.
• A PlayStation 4, controllers and a video game worth $434 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Jefferson Street.
• A Jeep Renegade sustained $11,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday while parked at a rental storage facility in the 2700 block of West Fourth Street.
• A Ford Fiesta sustained $2,500 in vandalism damage Tuesday while parked in 600 block of Bolivar Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William C. Cisco, 50, of the 100 block of Gilmore Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.t
