The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kyle P. Baumer, 41, address unknown was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyreesha C. Phelps, 23, of the 700 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Adam T. Gray, 39, of Hawesville was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree burglary and theft of identity.
• David P. Biggs, 31, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Hannah K. Riley, 26, of the 70500 block of Kentucky 56 was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A scooter worth $1,143 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A cell phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeremy M. Collings, 44, homeless was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Chastity M. Lanham, 39, of the 6300 block of Main Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Kentucky State Police
• Haven Crump, 20, of the 4800 block of Kentucky 405 was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
