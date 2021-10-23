The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher J. Hagan, 26, of the 1300 block of Payne Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Jeremy J. Cruite, 30, of the 1800 block of Wink Court was charged Thursday with flagrant nonsupport.
• A smartphone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 600 block of Dornell Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4700 block of Frederica Street.
• Tools worth $1,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Rebecca S. Himes, 31, of Hartford was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Jeremy S. Knighton, 43,
of the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A home under construction sustained approximately $8,500 in vandalism damage in the 4000 block of Bluesteam Drive. The damage was reported Thursday, but it was unclear when the home had been vandalized.
• A pickup truck sustained vandalism damage Thursday while parked at Dream Apartments, 3750 Ralph Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• Melody L. Aldinger, 38, of the 800 block of Parkway Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
