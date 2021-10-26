The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Timothy M. Dean, 34, of the 1600 block of Monarch Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason R. Wilkinson, 35, of Boonville, Indiana was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property over $1,000, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Scotty Wright, 41, of the 3500 block of Queens Way was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• A handgun worth $249 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1200 block of West Wayside Drive. The handgun was recovered.
• A handgun, laptop computer, tools, jewelry, remote controlled car and floor jack worth $1,560 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3200 block of Villa Point.
• Stereo equipment, tools, fishing poles, CDs, jewelry and a law chair worth $3,425 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Southtown Boulevard.
• Four tennis rackets, a racket bag, running shoes and a KWC tennis jersey worth $1,610 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Frederica Street.
• A handgun worth $600 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of New Hartford Road.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $29,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2400 block of Old Henderson Road. The vehicle was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• So None Aung, 58, of the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Gabriel H. Bartley, 21, of the 6100 block of Wayne Bridge Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jason E. Shirel, 49, of Rockport, Indiana was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
