The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Paul J. Douglas, 67, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at Dollar General Store, 2600 Breckenridge St.
• A Dodge Dakota worth $1,500 was reported stolen sometime between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 from a home in the 1500 block of Herr Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked on St. Ann Street near Veterans Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.