The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony G. Embry, 53, of the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Braxton K. Green, 18, of the 9200 block of Dant Road was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to five pounds).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree rape (victim under age 12).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree rape (victim under age 12) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12).
• Power tools, air compressors, batteries, a battery charger and a radio worth $1,815 were reported stolen Tuesday from a construction site in the 3000 block of Calumet Trace.
• A GMC 1500 worth $4,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 3600 block of Frederica Street.
