The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Noah M. Boehman, 18, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery.
• Isabella L. Crowe, 19, of the 1500 block of West Third Street was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery.
• Jesse J. Santiago-Gonzalez, 18, of the 1500 block of Jackson Street was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery.
• Elizabeth L. Harker-Basham, 19, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Jeffery B. Westerfield, 22, of the 6200 block of Brookstone Place was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and driving under the influence.
• Raphael J. Fuller, 19, of the 900 block of Holly Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Steven D. Fister, 46, of Utica was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Marcus L. Green, 32, of Evansville was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 4900 block of Meadowlark Drive.
• An automatic lawn mower worth $5,000 was reported stolen Wednesday form Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road. The lawn mower was recovered.
• Car stereo equipment was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Ashland Avenue.
• Power tools, an air compressor and a leaf blower were reported stolen Wednesday from a detached garage in the 4900 block of Meadowlark Drive.
• Tools and gas cans were reported stolen Wednesday from work trucks parked at Evergreen Lawn care, 2900 Fairview Drive.
