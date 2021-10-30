The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Savannah S. Lee, 23, homeless, was charged Thursday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Robert J. Wilson, 19, homeless, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Jon Hatfield, 55, address unknown, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of West Fifth Street.
• Two iPads, a laptop computer, a camera and seven backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene items and children’s toys worth $3,016 were reported stolen Wednesday from Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.
• A wallet, cash, headphones, a handgun and personal documents worth $986 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Ashwood Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Austin C. Bowlds, 26, of the 2200 block of Griffith Place was charged Friday with theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Thursday when a pumpkin was used to smash the windshield at Eastwood Mobile Home Park, 6895 Kentucky 2830.
Kentucky State Police
• Lyndsey T. Atkinson, 27, of the 2800 block of Wimsatt Court was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Charles E. Rhoades II, 44, of Philpot was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
