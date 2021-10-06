The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew B. McFarland, 34, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Devin L. Buckman, 28, of the 300 block of Clay Street was charged Monday with theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jon Hatfield, 25, of the 220 block of East 19th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron N. Casner, 32, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Rance Smith 46, of the 1000 block of West Third Street was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
• A Honda 350 worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 600 block of East 23rd Street.
• A bicycle worth $500 was reported stolen Monday from the 2700 block of South York Street.
• An iPhone, iPods and a purse worth $1,000 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Frederica Street.
• Nothing was stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Princeton Parkway.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Ridgewood Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Harvest Hill Court.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $4,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 200 block of Carter Road.
• Cash and a handgun worth $700 were reported stolen Friday from an office building in the 900 block of West Ninth Street.
• Undetermined items were reported stolen Friday from an office building in the 2900 block of Warehouse Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wallet was reported stolen Monday from Consumer Mall, 2930 Kentucky 144.
• Cash worth $700 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 4400 block of Countryside Drive.
• A firearm was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 10600 block of U.S. 231.
Kentucky State Police
• Carl A. Nugent, 29, of Hawesville was charged Monday with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
