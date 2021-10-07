The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mauricio P. Perez, 30, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Kelsey L. Hope, 27, of Sacramento was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal abuse (child under age 12).
• Shelia K. Hubbard, 47, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Victor C. Morton, 62, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Justus A. Rickets, 19, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Cholivan T. Davenport, 33, of the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer).
• Tennis shoes and cash worth $580 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2600 block of West 10th Street.
• Nothing was taken in an attempted armed robbery Tuesday on Tampa Drive near San Juan Drive. Reports say two acquaintances of the victim attempted to rob the victim.
• A Chevrolet Cavalier worth $1,200 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2700 block of East Yellowstone Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kierstian M. Haynes, 22, of Whitesville was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
