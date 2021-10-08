The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Quinton L. Crite, 47, of the 1300 block of St. Ann Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Tyreesha C. Phelps, 23, of the 2700 block of Flamingo Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Myisha Robinson,
44, of the 2600 block of
West Fifth Street was charged Wednesday
with first-degree
possession of a controlled
substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with unlawful access to a computer and theft of identity.
• A Ford F-350 worth $5,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from ALS Landscape and Lawn Care, 221 block of Bolivar Street.
• A weed eater worth $125 was reported stolen Wednesday from a nonattached garage in the 1300 block of Haynes Avenue.
• Two MacBooks worth $1,220 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Werner Avenue.
•Three rifles, four handguns, a sight, boxes of ammunition and handgun and rifle magazines worth $8,974 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2500 block of Lewis Lane.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday on Fairview Drive. They were a box truck driven by Joshua D. Michaels, 38, of Philpot and a car driven by Robert Reed, 56, of Hanover Indiana. Reed was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday on Frederica Street near West 25th Street. They were a car driven by Eulogio Maya, 22, of Utica and a car driven by Chasity Grawburg, 30, of the 1600 block of West Fifth Street. Grawburg was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Wednesday from a truck parked at Advance Auto Parts, 2710 West Parrish Avenue.
• Electrical boxes sustained vandalism damage when they were broken into at Bushy Fork Baptist Church, 4418 Kentucky 54. The incident was reported Wednesday but is believed to have occurred over the weekend.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Wednesday from a van parked at Dawson Baptist Church, 5880 Kentucky 54.
