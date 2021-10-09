The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James L. Allen, 61, of the 1200 block of Jackson Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Samantha D. Bratcher, 32, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Kahlil S. Madrid, 19, of the 2200 block of West 10th Street was charged Friday with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
• Anabolic steroids were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 500 block of Center Street.
• Nothing was taken during a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Orchard Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Perry A. Sprowl, 31, of Calhoun was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone).
• Katelyn A. Stevenson,20, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A riding lawn mower was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 100 block of Ewing Road.
