The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A burglary was reported Friday in the 1100 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A window air conditioning unit valued at $200 and a stainless steel custom tool tray with “Russell Earl David, from Dad, 1973” engraved on the tool box, and various tools valued at $100 were reported stolen.
