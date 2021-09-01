The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• George A. Dennis, 40, of the 2500 block of French Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Jarrod S. Miller 45, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Joel P. Miller, 42, homeless, was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity and engaging in organized crime.
• Devon L. Buckman, 28, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• A letter containing a check was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1600 block of West Fifth Street.
• A purse, wallet, cash and a handgun worth $650 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Summer Point Court.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Ponder Place.
• A bag, a wallet, jewelry, credit and debit cards and keys worth $1,145 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Monarch Avenue.
• A handgun worth $399 was reported stolen Monday from P.G. Walker Apartments, 715 Sycamore Street.
