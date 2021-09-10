The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Andrew M. Gilliam, 21, of the 2700 block of Allen Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Michael L. Wilson, 38, the 6900 block of Todd Bridge Road was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Six rolls of copper wire worth $960 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A BMW 325I was reported stolen Wednesday from Eagles convenience store, 1816 Triplett St. The vehicle was recovered with damage.
• A vacuum cleaner, sound bar system and various power tools and batteries worth $1,130 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Fuqua Court.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Asbury Court.
• Multiple packages worth an estimated $1,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1600 block of East 21st Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michelle L. Barnett, 31, of the 1100 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
