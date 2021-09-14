The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Hunter L. Peay, 24, of the 0-100 block of Woodford Avenue was charged Monday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher Scales, 50, of Brookhaven, Georgia was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Clarence L. Davidson, 70, of the 600 block of Hathaway Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy W. Williamson, 20, of Loudon, Tennessee was charged Monday with theft from a building over $1,000.
• Travis Turpin, 20, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Rajat Kumar, 25, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A television and furniture worth $310 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Silverado sustained $5,000 in vandalism damage Friday while parked in the 1700 block of Jackson Street.
• An assault was reported Sunday at a home in the 4400 block of Taylor Drive. The victim reported being assaulted with a baseball bat during the incident. Reports say the victim suffered apparent minor injuries.
• A Toyota Camry worth $3,000 was reported stolen Sunday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
• Two iPhone 12 phones worth $1,708 were reported stolen Sunday from Wal-Mart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• A Nissan Altima sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Friday while parked in the 500 block of Hall Street.
• Power tools, hand tools and 21 gallons of paint were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 3000 block of Daviess Street.
