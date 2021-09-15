The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Victor C. Morton, 62, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shelia K. Hubbard, 47, of the 700 block of Sandra Lane was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Seth A. Bickett, 23, of the 5400 block of Kentucky 54 was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with third-degree assault (school employee or school volunteer).
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $1,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 1500 block of Richbrook Trace.
• A bicycle worth $220 was reported stolen Monday from a non-attached garage in the 1700 block of Cruse Drive.
• A motorcycle worth $2,600 was reported stolen Monday form a home in the 400 block of West Seventh Street.
• A television worth $400 was reported stolen Monday from the Holiday Inn, 701 West First St.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Secretariat Drive.
• An International tractor truck worth $20,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1800 block of Hill Valley Circle.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Shane T. Stallings, 44, of the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive and a car driven by Ernesto A. Diaz, 18, of the 1700 block of Todd Court. Stallings was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released. Diaz’s passenger, Lexi Velaquez, was listed in good condition at the hospital Monday afternoon.
• Four vehicles collided at 3:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. 60 near U.S. 231. They were a pickup truck driven by Michael B. Claycomb, 48, of the 2600 block of Eastland Drive, a car driven by Clay L. Roberts, 21, of the 2600 block of Count Fleet Loop, a car driven by Ladonna L. McLain, 48, of Henderson and a sport utility vehicle driven by Angela G. Taylor, 51, of the 1600 block of Creek Haven Loop. Roberts was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeremiah L. Keen, 31, of Scottsville was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• A Ford crew cab pickup truck was reported stolen Monday from Integrity Testing, 3861 Vincent Station Drive.
• Cash worth $60 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1100 block of Southgate Drive.
