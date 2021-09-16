The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Randall E. Johnson, 58, homeless, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Bradley S. Wheatley, 35, of the 2000 block of East 10th Street was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with third-degree assault (Department of Social Services worker).
• A shotgun and a handgun worth $200 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Griffith Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Charles E. Vanover Jr., 53, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Robin L. Yates, 55, of Louisville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A vehicle was reported broken into Saturday at Auto Truck and Trailer, 730 Pleasant Valley Road.
• Mail containing a check was reported stolen from a mailbox Tuesday in the 4200 block of Hayden Bridge Road.
• A purse was reported stolen Tuesday at Gimme Five, 3026 Kentucky 144.
• A cellphone was reported stolen out of a vehicle parked at Thruston Convenience Story and Mini-Mart, 5464 Kentucky 144.
Kentucky State Police
• Richard B. Carlisle, 41, of the 2700 block of Lookout Drive was charged Wednesday with second-degree arson.
• Sarah Turner-Lykens, 33, of Jamestown was charged Wednesday with second-degree arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.