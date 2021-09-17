The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Deborah E. Bensfield, 34, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Garren W. Moore, 31, of the 800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Maw Ris, 32, of Louisville was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Ryan R. Allen, 33, of the 500 block of Center Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
• Jeremiah Keen, 31, of Scottsville was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
• Natasha C. Sallee, 24, of the 3900 block of Kipling Drive, was charged Wednesday with engaging in organized crime.
• A vehicle sustained $8,000 in vandalism damage Wednesday while parked in the 3500 Placid Place.
• Five televisions worth $2,355 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Crittenden Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Amanda L. Mullins, 44, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• A handgun was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 8200 block of Monarch Road.
