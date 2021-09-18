The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Karen Y. Hoblemann, 47, of the 2800 block of Glenncrest Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Edward E. Tinsley, 55, of the 3500 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Jennifer N. Sowders, 37, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive was charged Friday wth driving under the influence.
• Brady J. Hill, 29, of Hawesville was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Whitney Raymer, 33, of the 600 block of Poindexter Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Will E. adkins, 47, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Mary Grubbs, 41, of Browerd, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Robert D. Kessinger, 69, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Shellie N. Manns, 39, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Haley J. Rice, 20, of the700 block of Clay Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance
• A rape was reported Wednesday on Windsor Avenue. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Bridget D. Goetz, 38, of the 9500 block of Redhill-Maxwell Road was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Cash and jewelry were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 7800 block of Stevens School Road.
