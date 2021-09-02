The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Allen W. Aynes, 33 of the 100 block of Sycamore Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Marissa Salinas Lozano, 36, of Hobart, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Russel E. Sanford, 47, of Bowling Green was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Donnie J. Wooldridge, 57, of the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive was charged Wednesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Joel P. Miller, 42, of the 100 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.
• An engagement ring and a wedding ring worth $4,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 4600 block of Strickland Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jamie A. Gaspar, 20, of the 100 block of Woodford Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Power tools wroth $2,720 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Alsop Lane.
