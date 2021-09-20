The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Darius M. Foreman, 26, of Georgia, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Juan Andres, 30, of the 2200 block of McFarland Ave., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, reckless driving, bribery of a public servant, no operators/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, failure to or improper signal, and improper start from parked position.
• Timothy R. Payne, 28, of the 1100 block of Gilbert Lane, was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and opiates), public intoxication, and failure to appear.
• Marcedes L. Allen, 25, address unknown, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess) and failure to appear.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Richard T. Payne, 54, of the 1900 block of Buford Road, was charged Sunday with reckless driving, rear license not illuminated, no registration receipt, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), driving under the influence, and two counts of failure to appear.
Kentucky State Police
• Alaina M. Collins, 30, of the 400 block of Reid Road, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), failure to produce insurance card, and failure to or improper signal.
