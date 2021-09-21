The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert W. Norris, 32, of the 500 block of Crabtree Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brooklyn Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Werner was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Adam Dyer, 34, of the 6500 Heathvale Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Terrance W. Cates, 38, (homeless) was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, no operators-moped license and probation violation.
