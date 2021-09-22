The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Friday with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a defaced firearm and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, enhanced).
• Raven N. Anderson, 40, of the 1000 block of Crabtree Avenue was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• A cellphone worth $100 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue.
