The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jennifer Kemp, 29, of the 2300 block of Adams Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremiah D. Chapman, 38, of the 1400 block of West Fourth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• Brittany M. Daugherty 37, of Curdsville was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from Carmart, 512 Triplett St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.