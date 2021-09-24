The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl or carfentanil) and possession of a handgun by a minor.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (Department of Social Services worker)
• David C. Whitaker Jr., 34, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with second-degree robbery.
• Randall L. Babb Sr., 59, of the 2600 block of West Fifth Street was charged Tuesday with theft of mail matter, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.