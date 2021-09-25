The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert J. Szulc, 54, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Jerri B. White, 37, of the 900 block of Cedar Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Destiny N. Cotrell, 28, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Thursday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and facilitation to commit second-degree assault.
• Tiffany Key, 30, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Thursday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and facilitation to commit second-degree assault.
• Josue Castellanos, 20, of the 900 block of Cedar Street was charged Thursday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and second-degree assault.
• Timothy J. Gilford, 19, of the 4300 block of Saddlebrook Trail was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Jewelry worth $800 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 5000 block of Back Square Drive.
• A jersey and a hooded sweatshirt worth $125 were reported stolen in a strong-arm robbery Tuesday at Owensboro Health Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave. The items were recovered and a juvenile was cited to court for the offense.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of West Third Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jimmy Chrisler, 46, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Crystal L. Jones, 36, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A bucket truck was reported stolen Thursday from Hawesway, 6133 Kentucky 2830.
