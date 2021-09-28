The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric Morales, 18, of the 1900 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Sept. 20 with second-degree terroristic threatening.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
• A window and door sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Saturday at a home in the 700 block of East 25th Street.
• An ATM sustained $15,000 in vandalism damage Sunday in the 4600 block of Frederica Street.
• A Ford Escape worth $1,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 600 block of Bolivar Street. The vehicle was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Makayla T. Shelton, 25, of the 2400 block of Tamarack Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A package was reported stolen Friday from the 8100 block of Sauer Lane.
