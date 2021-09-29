The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Samuel H. Wood, 22, of the 4100 block of Hoover Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• James R. Carwile, 39, of the 300 block of Catalina Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Roger E. Fuqua, 31, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A 2004 Ford F-350 sustained $400 in vandalism damage Sunday at a home in the 1800 block of Standish Place.
• A 2006 Ford F-350 sustained $400 in vandalism damage Monday at a home in the 2500 block of Standish Place.
• A Ford F-250 worth $10,500 and a trailer worth $2,500 were reported stolen Thursday from the 1200 block of Moseley Street. The vehicle and trailer were recovered with damage.
• A Dodge Ram pickup truck worth $2,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 1800 bock of Hill Valley Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 7:50 a.m. Monday on Tamarack Road near Imperial Place. They were an SUV driven by Leah M. Taucher, 41, of the 1200 block of Carter Road and a SUV driven by James N. Jackson, 65, of the 1900 block of Meadow Grass Creek. Reports say Taucher’s passenger, Londyn Carter, was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, but the hospital didn’t have a record of Carter being treated.
• A pickup truck driven by James M. Bame, 54, of Newburgh, Indiana, struck a utility pole at 7:58 a.m. Monday on East Fourth Street near Crittenden Street. Bame was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A pickup truck sustained vandalism damage when the steering column was removed either Saturday or Sunday in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked at Sterett Construction Co., 34 Boothfield Road.
• Multiple items were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a home in the 10000 block of U.S. 231.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Kelsie Sutton, 19, of Utica left the road and struck a ditch at 2:14 p.m. Friday on U.S. 231 near Girl Scout Road. Sutton and her passenger, Brandon Sutton, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 8:01 a.m. Friday in the 0-100 block of Bon Harbor Hills. They were a pickup truck driven by Daniel Henestofle, 41, of the 3200 block of West Second Street and a SUV driven by Stephanie Green, 33, of the 200 block of Tremont Drive. Green was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
