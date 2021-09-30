The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Lawrence D. Dowell, 47, of the 800 block of Industrial Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyler W. Woosley, 24, of Hawesville was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Roger K. Ellis, 55, of the 6300 block of Sutherlin Loop was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A Chevrolet Trailblazer worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2400 block of Friendship Drive.
• A Ford Escape worth $4,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 300 block of East 18th Street.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of George Street.
• Property worth $20,000 was reported stolen Monday from a non-attached garage in the 500 block of Salem Drive.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Friday from a strip mall in the 1200 block of Carter Road.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the first block of Colonial Court.
• A wallet, cash, a handgun and debit and credit cards worth $220 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at a home in the 100 block of Wilder Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Tuesday in the 8000 block of Jack Hinton Road. The victim reported an unknown person riding a four-wheeler pointed a handgun at him, then fled the scene.
• Mail and packages were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 10800 block of Hall School Road.
