The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Misty A. Czerwien, 44, no address, was charged Friday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Joseph T. Hale, 72, of the 2200 block of Citation Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (department of social services worker).
• Two handguns worth $550 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of West Ninth Street.
• A lawn mower and a refrigerator worth $950 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Yewells Landing South.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Issaih T. Newton, 21, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.t
