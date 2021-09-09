The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gilbert D. Kellems, 47, of Philpot, was charges Sunday with first-degree rape.
• Jabarie M. Bledsoe, 25 of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree rape.
• Jerod H. Holcomb, 29, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at Welborn Events, 1016 East Fourth St.
• Power tools, industrial fan, shop vac, extension cord, hand tools, ladder and a window air conditioner unit worth $3,125 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Bolivar Street.
• A Dodge Challenger worth $20,000 and a truck license plate were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 300 block of Triplett Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A handgun worth $600 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Owensboro Community & Technical College, 1901 Southeastern Parkway.
• A mailed package was reported stolen Tuesday from the 500 block of Office Lane.
• A Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was reported stolen Tuesday while parked on U.S. 60 near Kentucky 603.
