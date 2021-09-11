The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Coty L. Edelen, 31, of the 1500 block of West Fourth Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Esmerelda Cruz-Gonzalez, 27, of 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Friday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• Clay W. Jones, 46, of Henderson, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Benjamin J. Dickins, 25, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Benjamin A. Canary, 34, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash and a handgun worth $950 were reported Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Woodbridge Trail.
• Two surveillance cameras, four monitors and six modems were reported stolen Thursday from an apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue. Two washers, two dryers, a soda machine, an air conditioner and a door all sustained vandalism damage during the incident.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday from Days Inn, 3720 East Byers Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Seth A. Bickett, 23, of the 5400 block of Kentucky 54 was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Cory A. Clatterbuck, 33, of the 100 block of Santa Maria Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Bryan A. Acton, 33, of the 800 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.