The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jarquin D. Ross, 25, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Jared H. Holcomb, 28, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A rape was reported Sunday in the 3100 block of West Second Street.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Sunday on Industrial Drive. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
• A scooter worth $1,300 was reported stolen Monday from the 2000 block of East 22nd Street.
• A Subaru Outback worth $25,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 2500 block of Calumet Trace. A purse, smart phone, cash, driver’s license and Social Security Card worth $280 were also reported stolen in the incident.
• A robbery was reported Saturday at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St. The victims reported cash, a wallet and a purse worth $2,095 were stolen at gunpoint by
an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William J. Rao, 33, of the 79200 block of Crooked Cree Road was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mail was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 9900 block of Hall School Road.
• An ATV was reported stolen Friday from the 7400 block of Griffith Station Road.
• Two saws and an extension cord were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 900 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.