The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bridget Goetz, 38, no address, was charged Friday with first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument.
• Matthew Lopez, 29, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, possession of burglary tools and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Mark Fowler, 43, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• James D. Archie, 47, of the 900 block of Conway Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Layna Brown, 41, of the 900 block of E. 15th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Isabella Croew, 21, of the 1500 block of W. 3rd Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
• Gary E. Smith, 61, of Whitesville was charged Sunday driving under the influence.
• Belarmeno Godinez, 29, of the 100-1000 block of Biscayne Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Miseal Godinez, 29, of the 100-1000 block of Biscayne Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Delbert R. Blincoe, 63, of the 4200 block of Scotty Lane was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Mapnezi Ebuela, 23, of the 2000 block of Oak Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Stephanie A. Kirby, 43, of Locke Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and possession of a synthetic drug.
• Rudivier V. Ramirez, 30, of the 1100 block of Carter Road was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, no registration and no plates.
