The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher L. Turner, 46, of the 2000 block of East 20th Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree strangulation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in synthetic drugs (second offense).
• Aaron M. Felty, 29, of the 0-100 block of Fielden Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree promoting contraband.
Kentucky State Police
• Darrell W. Carnes, 57, of Beaver Dam was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.