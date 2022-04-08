The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ryan S. Clark, 30, of the 2100 block of Dickey Drive was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• Jessie L. Clary, 39, of the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Joseph A. Horn, 33, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Benny T. Johnson Jr., 47, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Mackenzie P. Winters, 30, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Antonio Marie, 38, of the 2100 block of Baybrook Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
