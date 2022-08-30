The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rebecca Creech, 27, of the 2300 block of Cedar Street, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Osvaldo Vazquez, 41, of Evansville, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Charles E. Stewart, 43, of the 600 block of Orchard Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jalen Quinn Calhoun, 19, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, was charged Sunday with video voyeurism.
• Matthew B. McFarland, 35, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bottles of alcohol valued at $350 and cash drawers valued at $40 were reported stolen Sunday from the Owensboro Country Club, 400 E. Byers Ave.
• A firearm (turquoise Taurus G2S 9mm) valued at $275 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2900 block of Baybrook Street.
