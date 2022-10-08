The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cash totaling $3,211 was reported stolen Friday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
• Goods valued at $2,400 were reported stolen Friday from Kroger, 2630 Frederica St.
• Christopher R. Gage,
26, of the 2200 block of Citation Avenue, was
charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police
and second-degree
possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Frakes, 38,
of the 800 block of George Street, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Stephen J. Reed, 45, of the 600 block of Orchard Street, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000, second-degree fleeing and evading police, second-degree criminal trespassing and theft of identity without consent.
• Matthew S. Fullerton, 20, of the 2100 block of Arlington Avenue, was charged Friday with first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Quita L. Lewis, 42, of the 500 block of West Village Drive, was charged Friday with failure to return property $10,000 or more.
Kentucky State Police
Jenny S. Hastie, 47, of
the 6300 block of Sutherlin Lane, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
