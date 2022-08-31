The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, not having an operators-moped license and failing to produce an insurance card.
• A rape was reported Monday in the 1800 block of East 19th Street. The alleged suspect is an acquaintance.
• A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday in the 1400 block of West Second Street.
• Two to 3 feet of outlet wires valued at $4,000 were reported stolen Monday in the 2400 block of Watson Circle.
