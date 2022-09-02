The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeffery Maysey, 38, of the 1700 block of Antler Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Jewelry valued at $170 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 2200 block of West Second Street.
• Alprazolam tablets were reported stolen Wednesday in the 2600 block of West Fifth Street.
• A laptop, router booster and computer plug-in box valued at $848 were reported stolen Wednesday at Owensboro Dance Theater, 2705 Breckenridge St.
• A weed eater and a blower valued at $279 were reported stolen Wednesday in the 1300 block of West 15th Street.
