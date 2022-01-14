Kenneth and Dianne Murphy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The two were married Jan. 7, 1972, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Curdsville, Kentucky. A reception for the family, wedding party, attendees and guests followed the event.
The couple will celebrate their special milestone with their three children, Brian (Lee) Murphy, Greg (Courtney) Murphy and Angie (Kyle) Rice, and their nine grandchildren, all in Owensboro.
Family and friends are invited to send the couple cards of congratulations to celebrate their anniversary.
