The passenger in a single-vehicle collision died early Sunday morning on Highway 431 and Browns Valley-Red Hill Road.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched at 12:43 a.m. to the accident, in which a 2000 Lincoln Towncar traveling southbound on Highway 431 lost control on a curve, struck a ditch, and overturned, and hit a utility pole, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office.
The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The Daviess County Coroner’s Office will release their name upon family notification.
The driver, John P. Brackett, 17, of Central City, was air evacuated to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville.
Both individuals were wearing seatbelts, the release said, and alcohol is not considered a factor in this accident.
The DCSO also believes occupants of a black diesel pickup that was also traveling southbound on Highway 431 may have witnessed the accident, and is interested in talking with those individuals.
Anyone with any information about the accident can contact the sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444.
