At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Received a “Year in Review” presentation about the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter from Jeff Esposito, OVG 360 general manager.
• Appointed Wanda Cooper to the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance board.
• Reappointed Lisa Fulkerson to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement board.
• Appointed Calvin Williams to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County board, replacing Nathan Godeke.
• Appointed Lora Wimsatt to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County board, replacing Jennifer Allen.
• Approved amendments to Chapter 2, Article 1, Section 2-4 of the city code, updating the open records policy.
• Held first reading of Ordinance 19-2023, which approves and adopts text amendments to Appendix F, Articles 3, 8, 10 and 17 of the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance for the cities of Owensboro and Whitesville, and for Daviess County.
• Hired Jordan R. McMurdie as probationary, full-time, non-civil service firefighter with the Fire Department, contingent upon completing all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Elijah W. Anderson as probationary, full-time, non-civil service road worker with the Public Work Street Department, contingent upon completing all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Jonathan J. Bell as probationary, full-time, non-civil service road worker with the Public Works Street Department, contingent upon completing all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Hired Tyler D. Rhoades as probationary, full-time, non-civil service construction inspector with the Public Works Engineering Department, contingent upon completing all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Promoted Christopher A. Brown to probationary, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department.
• Promoted Patrick H. Sunn to regular, full-time, non-civil service maintenance worker with the Public Works Grounds Department.
• Went into closed session to discuss future property acquisition or sale of real property.
