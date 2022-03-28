Owensboro man dies as a result of single-vehicle accident
An Owensboro man died as a result of a vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in the 1970 block of the Wendell Ford Expressway.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident, which was located under the bridge of Highway 603, at about 1:50 p.m.
According to the DCSO report, the pickup truck reportedly veered suddenly to the right and hit three of the four bridge pillars. The driver, a 53-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and listed in critical condition.
The driver’s death could have possibly been due to a medical condition, which also is believed to be the cause of the accident, the report said.
The accident is still under investigation.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
