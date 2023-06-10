Thomas and Caroline Payne
Thomas L. Payne and Caroline (Roach) Payne, of Owensboro, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 9, 2023. The couple was engaged Aug. 12, 1972, on the Glover Cary Blue Bridge and married June 9, 1973, at First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro with a ceremony performed by Dr. William G. Walker.
They marked their anniversary with a celebratory dinner hosted by their five children and seven grandchildren. They will also take a future trip to Key West.
Caroline retired as a pharmacist with the Veteran’s Administration of Nashville, and Thomas retired as the manager of Clinical Pharmacy Operations with Owensboro Health.
