Police Report: April 24, 2022 Jim Mayse Jim Mayse Author email Apr 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Kyle Mason Knott, 32, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Mayse Author email Follow Jim Mayse Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 67° Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Police Report: April 24, 2022 City bus routes to be altered Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence 'Enjoying the day': Spring Market draws vendors, shoppers to White Chateau Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash Area stores affected by formula shortages, recalls Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Homicide victim found in shed Human remains found in Daviess County identified Trailblazer: Martinez becomes first Owensboro resident to join U.S. Space Force Refugees involved in bicycle collisions M-I police reports for Monday, April 18, 2022 Ohio County community mourns loss of school resource officer Racing Down Memory Lane: Owensboro once had a dragstrip of its own MI POLICE REPORTS for April 19, 2022 Images Videos CommentedEducators fear charter schools will waste public dollars (2) Refugees involved in bicycle collisions (1) Teen found guilty of manslaughter (1) Want to bet on sports? Not in Kentucky (1) Something must be done about trash in the city (1) The price of a college education (1) Ag Track: OCTC's agricultural programs have evolved with changing times (1) The truth about Mormons (1) JCC removes Gordon from family court bench (1) Former UK players dot NBA Playoff rosters (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Country Home Brick country home for sale 2786 HWY 593 $282,900 Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 Updated 53 min ago FOR SALE 16 x 82 Caviler 1 owner 3 bdrm $65,000 Updated 53 min ago Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 53 min ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.