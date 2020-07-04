The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marcus V. Fitzgerald, 29, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue, was charged Friday with first- and second-degree fleeing and evading police, third-degree criminal trespass and theft of auto valued at less than $10,000.
• Monte Oglesby, 63, of Evansville, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Brittany N. Thorpe, 30, of Owensboro, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
