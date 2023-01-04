The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Gabrial L. Muffett, 32, of Hawesville was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Cody M. Carter, 30, no address listed, was charged Tuesday with failure to comply with sex offender registration (second or greater offense).
• Deborah J. Riley, 61, of the 1200 block of Carter Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Arthury Ezra, 21, of the 1200 block of St. Ann Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Lucas A. Robertson, 33, of the 600 block of Crittenden Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Caleb S. Smith, 29, of the 800 block of Crittenden Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A motorcycle worth $4,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 700 block of Stone Street.
• Credit cards, two wallets, a medical card and makeup were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue.
• Vandalism damage worth $2,000 was reported Saturday at Fairfield Inn by Marriott, 800 Salem Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kelly R. Frey, 64, of the 1200 block of Daviess Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
